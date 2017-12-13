The Thunder Bay area has seen its first major blast of winter weather this month, but the head groomer for the snowmobile club in the city says more is needed to get the trails open for sledders.

"We need some more snow cover on some of our trails because we're going over logs and stumps and rocks and we need enough snow to bury those so we don't damage the equipment," said Adrian Tessier, the groomer coordinator for Thunder Bay Adventure Trails.

In addition to needing more snow, Tessier said the thermometer has to dip even lower for a longer period of time in order to freeze the swaths of swampland where many of the Thunder Bay area trails run. "We need some more cold weather for the swamps to freeze so we don't sink any of our equipment in the swamps," he said.

Colder temperatures and more snow have allowed a number of clubs in and around communities to the west of Thunder Bay to start grooming their trails already, something not yet happening around the city, said Tessier, who is also the president of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trails Association.

"Most of the clubs to the west of us have been grooming for several days now," he continued. "They've had a few feet of snow so there's a huge difference between Thunder Bay and west of us, that's for sure." The local club typically opens its trails in January, Tessier added.

Thunder Bay's weather has allowed the local club to do some more "brushing" Tessier said, which involves clearing out branches, deadfall and other vegetation where trails run in order to clear a path for grooming, once there's enough snow. He said some sections of trail that haven't been opened in the past couple of years due to logging are being cleared for use this season.

'We burn probably 15 or 20 dollars worth of fuel an hour'

An issue that has long been top-of-mind for snowmobile clubs in northern Ontario is maintaining permit sales. Money from those sales goes to individual clubs to cover capital and operating costs associated with trail maintenance.

A permit allows a sledder to ride on any trail administered by member groups of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. Riders can be charged by police if they're caught without one.

Overall, permit sales have plummeted in northwestern Ontario compared to over a decade ago. Tessier said tracking permit sales this year has been impossible, due to a glitch in the province-wide online purchasing system set up by the OFSC.

"In the past we're somewhere between 100, 150 passes which is very very low for a city the size of Thunder Bay and the amount of snowmobilers out there," he said.

"Without the trail pass income that we get, we're not going to be able to afford to carry on," he continued. "I'm not saying that we're running in the red right now but it would be nice to have more of the people that are on the trails to actually show the support."

"We burn probably 15 or 20 dollars worth of fuel an hour [for grooming], so those sorts of things are costs that have to be borne by the permit buyers," Tessier said, adding that the local club has been trying to market itself more aggressively through social media and making sure that the trails are in top condition.