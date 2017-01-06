Recent snowfall means snowmobilers near Thunder Bay, Ont. now have some groomed trails to ride on.

Thunder Bay Adventure Trails has started to groom its nearly 400 km of trail that is south and west of the city.

"We're pretty good with snow actually," said Adrian Tessier, who coordinates grooming for the club.

"Once we started going west a little bit, we were quite surprised with the amount of snow out there. There were places where there was probably well over 18 inches of snow on the ground which kind of surprised us."

Tessier said trails running to Silver Mountain, as well as trails in the Shabaqua area are now open for the year.

Club to re-open trail to the U.S.

Thunder Bay Adventure Trails is also looking forward to re-opening a trail that will lead to Minnesota, through Gunflint Lake, Tessier said.

"That trail hasn't been open for about four years, so it's a bit grown in, but we did travel it on our ATV's this fall, and the ground is in pretty good shape."

"That will be the last trail that we get out, because ... we're anticipating about a 36 hour or better run for that trail [in the groomers]."

Tessier said there is demand from local riders who want to access Minnesota trails, and vice-versa.

"We get a lot of calls from our local riders that are looking for a close link to the U.S. and equally a number of calls from the U.S. looking to get into this area of the province," he said.

"We really want to get a connection to our friends down in the states and they love coming up here."

Adrian Tessier, the grooming co-ordinator for Thunder Bay Adventure Trails, says the club will re-open a trail that connects with Minnesota this year. ( Thunder Bay Adventure trails )

He said the closest link to the U.S. trail network from Thunder Bay, without the Gunflint Lake connection, would be Crane Lake near Atikokan.

Tessier said the club also wants to re-open a link that would bring riders to the Pigeon River border crossing, however, the club is still working on some land access issues.

What is really needed, he said, is more help to keep the groomers running and the trails marked. He said the current five volunteers are running out of steam.

"We really need some volunteer help to get these trails open. They're a lot of man hours, and we're running out of man hours with the volunteers that we have."