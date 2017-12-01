Dinged up and torn down snowmobile signs might not seem like a big deal, but it's a real hassle for the Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile Club.

Every year the northwestern Ontario club has to replace signs on its trails because of people shooting and stealing them.

"I think just about every man cave in northwestern Ontario must have some stop signs and some trail signs in it," said Adrian Tessier, coordinator of Thunder Bay Adventure Trails and president of district 17 of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trails Association.

Thunder Bay Adventure Trails maintains over 300 kilometres of groomed trails all managed by volunteers.

The type of signage required on the trails is determined by the Ministry of Transportation because the trails fall under the Highway Safety Act, according Tessier, making it a big problem for the club when they go missing or are damaged.

Just a post left on a local Thunder Bay snowmobile trail. The sign that was bolted the post has been removed. (Thunder Bay Adventure Trails)

"We take it very seriously," said Tessier. "We spend huge amounts of time going out making sure our signs are accurate."

If an accident was to occur because of a missing or damaged sign the club could be sued, said Tessier. The trails include safety signs, like stop signs and curve signs, as well as location signs so people don't get lost.

"So when stuff is missing it's no different than [if] a stop sign or a curve sign is missing on a highway," said Tessier.

The club is unaware of any accidents occurring because of missing or damaged signs.

This year, the eight snowmobile clubs in district 17 of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trail Association, are spending more than $4,000 on replacing stolen and damaged signs.

"It's just heartbreaking to see the hard work they put into the trails correcting these signs," said Rick Prior, general manager of Loch Lomond Equipment Sales.

Loch Lomond Equipment Sales will be donating $500 to Thunder Bay Adventure Trails to help fix the damage in the area.

"It's a lot of money and the club can't really afford that sort of thing on an ongoing expenditure," said Tessier.

The revenue to fix the signs comes from the club's sale of permits that are required when riding an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail.

The club is now using decals to put over damaged signs to save on the costs of replacing them. They always carry decals and extra signs when out grooming the trails to try and alleviate the problem.

The club goes out every fall to check for missing signs and asses trail work. However, they don't start replacing signs until hunting season is over.

"Respect what we do out there and leave our signs as they are," said Tessier.