SnowDay on the Waterfront in Thunder Bay, Ont., is going to the birds.

The annual free Family Day event at the city's Marina Park on Lake Superior features everything from ice fishing to snow sculptures and hot chocolate to a chili cook-off in support of the Regional Food Distribution Association.

But this year there is a special emphasis on birds which are common to northwestern Ontario.

"Birds are incredible," says Emily Kerton, a senior scientist with Science North in the city.

"They are so many different kinds of species that are around us all the time, that do amazing things," she continued. "Think about their migratory paths — where they're going to and coming from, their incredible adaptations for eating all of the different foods that are available to them, so there's a lot of really great science," to explore.

Emily Kerton, a senior scientist with Science North in Thunder Bay, will be leading discussions about bird behaviour during SnowDay on the Waterfront on Monday Feb., 19. (Emily Kerton/Science North )

The Science North demonstrations will be paying particular attention to crows and ravens because their behaviour is so fascinating.

"Those birds have an incredible intelligence," Kerton said. "There are studies that have been done on them where they actually can recognize faces and they can do 10 tasks in a row to solve a problem or get a reward.

"That intelligence is something that we often don't think about when we look at birds."

In tandem with the Science North workshops, the community art installation Birds of the Bay will also be on display at SnowDay.

Crows and ravens are frequent visitors to Marina Park on Lake Superior in Thunder Bay, Ont. Their behaviour, and intelligence will be featured during presentations from Science North during SnowDay on the Waterfront in the city on Monday, February 19. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

People in Thunder Bay, of any age and any ability, were invited to use string and old doilies to make sculptures of six bird species common to the area.

They include a pileated woodpecker, a great-horned owl, a bald eagle, a raven, a Canada goose and "two black-capped chickadees because mating season is about to start," said Betty Carpick, the artist who led the project.

The birds bodies were crafted from chicken wire, with fabric strips or old doilies, tied onto to represent the feathers.

'My feathered friends'

"The great thing was that some kid would come along and not really know too much about tying, other than having to tie their shoes, and they would sit there with an older person and tie and talk and share stories about birds," she said.

Carpick said she couldn't pick a favourite from the sculptures but that "they're all my feathered friends."

The sculptures will be unveiled at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery on Sunday, and then distributed around the park for SnowDay.