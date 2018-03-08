Thunder Bay, Ont. snowboarder Patrice Poulin is celebrating a big win this year as he took home the silver medal at the 2018 Ontario Provincial Championships on Sunday, March 4.

Held at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, located north of Barrie,Ont., Poulin placed second in the slopestyle competition on the outback terrain park.

"It was basically Ontario's best riders coming together at Mount St. Louis and [it's an] annual competition," Poulin explained, "so slopestyle is jumps ranging from 30 to 50 feet with rails of all sorts, so basically freestyle snowboarding."

Currently a member of The Senders snowboard team and the Ontario Provincial Slopestyle "A" team, this is Poulin's third year competing at the provincial championships.

"Every year it's been getting better," Poulin said, "I think the first year I participated I got fourth, last year I got third and this year I got second."

For this year's competition, Poulin said he changed his game plan and decided to take the competition lightly, without any pressure or big goals.

"I've gone through a few different methods of competition," Poulin explained "like being serious sometimes works, being kind of unfocused actually sometimes works [but] I found that day was more of just having fun and really not taking it too, too serious but still being on and remembering everything I learned in the season."

He said he practiced his hardest trick a few times before the competition which in turn helped him achieve a successful landing on the third run on Sunday.

"Everyone went nuts when I landed it and it was so crazy," Poulin said, "I got to the bottom and everyone just jumped over me basically like a movie."

Poulin is currently in Calgary preparing for the Canadian National Championships at Winsport Canada Olympic Park.

He will be competing in the men's open slopestyle event on Thursday, March 8 and the men's open big air competition on Saturday, March 10.

"I'm going to try to feel like I did at provincials, I think, that worked out well," Poulin said, "so just really have a open, fun, mindset about it."