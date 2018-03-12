Officials at the City of Thunder Bay, Ont. are encouraging residents to get out and enjoy the outdoor skating rinks before they are all closed for the season on Saturday, March 17.

"Outdoor skating is a great way to stay active in the winter months and I hope residents were able to get out and enjoy Thunder Bay's many outdoor skating rinks," Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Cory Halvorsen said, "we look forward to another great outdoor skating season next winter."

He said due to warmer weather conditions, many outdoor rinks have already closed for the season, but crews are attempting to maintain as many ice surfaces as possible to keep as many rinks in service through the March break.

The Prince Arthur's Landing outdoor skating rink will open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting, until the end of March Break.

Residents can also take part in free indoor skating during the March Break at the Port Arthur Arena on Monday, March 12, at Fort Williams Gardens on Wednesday, March 14 and at the Current River Arena on Friday, March 16.

Status and updates on all the rinks in Thunder Bay can be viewed at the City of Thunder Bay's website.