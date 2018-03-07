Every February for the past several years, skateboarding enthusiasts in Thunder Bay, Ont., have taken it upon themselves to shovel the snow that accumulated over the winter at the Marina Park skate plaza.

And this year was no different.

With the 40 centimetres of snow that blanketed the city during the last week of February, avid skateboarder and board member of the Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition, David Vass, said he and a group of volunteers started shovelling the skate plaza daily so that they could enjoy a longer riding season.

"There's a lot of dedicated skateboarders that have just been off their boards for so long and it starts getting warm out and they want to start skateboarding again so they all start coming down," Vass said.

"Once one person does it, it just kind of escalates and snowballs from there [and] you start seeing more and more shovels out there."

David Vass said the dirty snow dumped in the middle of the skate park at Marina Park will most likely ruin the smooth concrete that the skateboarders ride on. (David Vass / Thunder Bay Skateboard Coaliton)

One day, after nearly a month of shovelling the skate park, Vass said he was angry and disappointed to see that a city worker had dumped all the dirty snow from the parking lot back onto the nearly-cleared skate park.

"I was completely shocked when I saw the big mountain of dirty road snow there," Vass said. "I was shocked, I was very very upset [and] so were a lot of the skateboarders."

Despite the setback, Vass said he went back the next day to start shovelling again when he saw another city worker clearing snow.

"I approached them and I asked them if there was any chance if they could remove the snow for us," Vass said. "I pleaded with them to not have us skateboarders have to move all that snow, but they told me there was nothing they could do [and] they seemed unapologetic about the situation."

City councillor takes action

This isn't the first year skateboarders in the Lakehead have had dirty snow dumped onto their cleared-out skating area; Vass said the same thing happened a few years ago.

Eventually angry and frustrated with the recurring situation, Vass said he posted photos on a popular community forum on Facebook when a city councillor spotted it and decided to take action.

David Vass said volunteers and avid skateboarders in Thunder Bay gather every day in February to shovel snow off of the skate park at Marina Park. (David Vass/ Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition)

"I explained to [Aldo Ruberto] the problem and he assured me that he would look into it right away [and] he told me that he had already filed an email with administration."

The very next day, Vass said the huge mountain of dirty snow at the skate park was completely gone.

"We live in this city too and we care about the city just like everyone else does," Ruberto said. "It was a priority because the kids had worked hard to clean that snow [and] that's showing me that they care."

Ruberto said he remembers when the skate park was first built and the excitement from all the members of the Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition.

"Anything that has to do with kids, we want to help, we want to take care of them because they are the future," Ruberto said. "When we show them that they are valuable, they in turn will pass that on to other people."