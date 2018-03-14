Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. say they have arrested two men in connection with a break and enter of a commercial building on Seventh Avenue that occurred in December of 2017.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, the suspects damaged property, discharged a fire extinguisher and left several empty liquor bottles when they broke into the building between December 21 and December 27.

Police said a DNA sample was obtained from the items left by the suspects and as a result have charged a 42-year-old man from Weagamow Lake First Nation and a 39-year-old man from Slate Falls First Nation with break and enter.

Both men have been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10, 2018.