The roar that came from the Ear Falls arena was nearly deafening, when the English River Miners played their home games in the small community in northwestern Ontario.

Five years after that initial game, the arena is a quiet place. The local hockey team, originally planned to serve as a home team for both Ear Falls and nearby Red Lake, Ont., no longer plays in the community of 1,000.

"It's nothing but beneficial to have more people behind the team," said Debbie Maua, who billeted players for the Miners. "For the boys' sake, for the coaches sake, for the league itself. There's nothing greater than having numbers, and if you have Ear Falls and Red Lake and surrounding communities all behind that team, it's just that much greater for the boys."

Maua is part of a group that supported the team, when it was based in Ear Falls, from day one. She regularly meets with other fans at Pape's Cafe, which has a wall full of English River Miners jerseys, pictures and pucks.

A stick on the wall at Pape's Cafe in Ear Falls, Ont., is autographed for the owner, Wanda Papadakis. She employed players for the English River Miners, and also fed many players free of charge. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Julie Bigelow, who is also part of the Ear Falls group who supported the team, said the 'boys', as they are referred to, were more than hockey players - they were a big part of the community. They worked in local businesses, did volunteer programs at schools, and were a positive influence in a community where the winters can be long and quiet.

Still, those positive impacts were not enough to keep the team in Ear Falls. Moving the team to nearby Red Lake, was purely financial, said Warren Badiuk the Community Liaison for the English River Miners.

"There's two seasons back to back where we lost substantial amounts of money, and we had a choice to either try to move to make some money, or close it. It wouldn't have been in existence if we stayed down there for one more season."

Jerseys of English River Miners players are hung along a wall at Pape's Cafe in Ear Falls, Ont. The team moved to nearby Red Lake two seasons ago, because of financial issues, according to the team's executive. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Badiuk said the move was purely financial, even though some in Ear Falls are not convinced the team needed to move for financial reasons.

"What we were trying to do for the first three seasons didn't work, so we didn't have a choice."

The story of hockey leaving Ear Falls has been seen before in other communities with the Superior International Junior Hockey League. Teams like the Schreiber Diesels, Marathon Renegades, Sioux Lookout Flyers, Duluth Clydesdales, Wisconsin Wilderness, and a variety of teams based in Thunder Bay have come and gone.

Bryan Graham, the Commissioner of the SIJHL said many of those teams were established and folded before he ran the league, that currently has six teams. His goal is to bring that number up to eight.

"It is challenging in a lot of ways not only from just getting players to come and play in a smaller venue in northwestern Ontario, to the financial obligations that the teams have to try and meet to make their bottom line."

"It's a year to year sometimes with teams."

One team, the Fort Frances Lakers, contributed to a large article last spring in the local paper, encouraging fans to come support the team. It warned that without more fan support, the team could leave town, as it had already once before.

Bryan Graham is the commissioner of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIHL). (Supplied)

Graham said it's difficult to find a community that has the population to support a team, and is still in northwestern Ontario. He said expanding into the United States is difficult, although two U.S. teams are currently in the league.

Graham said one expansion option is Kenora, although more ice availability is needed. He said the league continually looks at other areas for expansion.

One major challenge, affecting every team, is recruiting players. Graham said the talent pool is shrinking in the region due to demographics, and bringing in young people from across Canada can be difficult.

He said the league has also adopted a 'pay to play' stragegy, where players now pay fees for billeting and to be on the team, to help defray some cost.

As for Ear Falls, Graham said it is difficult to watch teams leave the community, but with budgets between $200,000 and $300,000 per team, the bottom line needs to be met.

"It's a great little community, they have a great arena, but the population base, it's just over 1,000 people is a little small. So, to try and make it in the SIJHL, they'd have to draw about 35 percent of their population every night just to have a fighting chance. And, that's pretty tough."