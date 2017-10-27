Police and firefighters from Shuniah, Ont. were called to help a Superior North EMS ambulance on Thursday afternoon, after it became stuck along the edge of Highway 527 — approximately 62 kilometres north of Highway 11/17.

According to a written statement released by Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services, officials received a call from the Thunder Bay Central Ambulance Communication Centre at around 4:04 p.m. on Oct.26 asking for assistance for a Superior North EMS ambulance that was stuck on Highway 527 with a patient onboard.

Upon arrival, emergency officials said road conditions were poor, with at least 15 centimetres of wet snow on the ground.

They said they found the ambulance stuck on the edge of the road with a step bank, preventing the removal of the patient.

A pumper, command truck, and a winch was used to free the Superior North EMS ambulance, according to Thursday's statements.

The ambulance was freed in less than an hour and the patient was transferred to another ambulance that was waiting on scene for additional support, officials said.

No one was injured and Shuniah Fire and Emergency services were back in service at 8 p.m.