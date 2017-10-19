Thunder Bay Police say they've charged a 26-year old Shuniah, Ont. man with a number of drug and breach of court order charges after the intelligence unit seized cash, cocaine and Fentanyl pills from a residence in the rural municipality on Wednesday.

According to a written release, the police's intelligence unit executed a search warrant arising from an investigation that started in Thunder Bay.

During the search, a total of $123,000 in cash was seized, along with $14,000 worth of cocaine and $63,000 in Fentanyl pills, police said.

The Fentanyl pills were designed to look like Oxycodone in order to "maximize profits for drug dealers," according to the statement issued by police on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, with Fentanyl, it is really a game of Russian Roulette in regards to overdosing and dying for anyone who comes into contact with it," the statement continued.

The 26-year old man charged is in custody, police said.