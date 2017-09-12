The storeroom at Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., is again "absolutely packed with food" after a food drive at city grocery stores on Saturday, says Gary Mack, the facility's executive director.

"Once again, the community of Thunder Bay stepped up, and was very generous with us."

Many cans of tomatoes, jars of peanut butter and boxes of pasta were collected, but Mack said that wasn't all.

Gary Mack, the executive director of Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., says after Saturday's food drive the storage room is "absolutely packed with food." (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"We also received some monetary donations, which are very helpful as well because we'll be using them to purchase food that's not easily donated, such as meat and those kinds of things, so we raised over $4,000 in money donations and then also it's hard to quantify the amount of food that we received but it was just incredible."

Shelter House now has enough food to last until Christmas, but Mack said the organization is looking at holding quarterly food drives in order to keep up with the increasing demand.