Thunder Bay Shelter House says its short on sugar and other staples

With spring just around the corner, Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., is asking for the public's help in restocking some of their key food items in their pantry.

The not-for-profit shelter also provides clothing, food and other short-term relief for individuals who are homeless or in need of extra assistance.

Development officer Amber Prairie said that on top of their daily meal services and the Street Outreach Services program, Shelter House also serves approximately 500 sandwiches per-day.

"We always need things like peanut butter, jelly, canned meat, mayo, those kinds of things so we can make sandwiches," Prairie explained. "It's one of the things that we run out of the most."

She said as of Tuesday, Shelter House is completely out of sugar and other condiments like mustard, ketchup, soy sauce and salad dressing, as they get used almost every single day.

"We don't always have the resources to buy them ... and so people are having black coffee ... so we're hoping that people can come together and help us to get some of those items."

Prairie said a list of items of which the agency is in the most need can be found on the Shelter House website.