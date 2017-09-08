"Our cupboards are pretty bare," says Gary Mack, the executive director of Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., as the organization gears up for its annual fall food drive on Saturday.

Serving approximately 250,000 meals per year, the shelter quickly works through its supply of canned and dry goods, and September always "seems like a good time of year to stock up for the winter," he said.

But the shelter doesn't just make food available at designated meal times.

As far as Mack knows, Shelter House is the only homeless facility in Canada where a hungry person can find something to eat, any time during the day or night.

Food available any time - day or night

"Someone can come to our window at anytime and they can get a sandwich or pastry or whatever it is we have and we also open our dining room to the community every day so we'll have between 150 and 300 people for lunch and dinner 365 days a year, so we're really doing everything that we can to support people who have food security issues in our community," he said.

The numbers of people coming to Shelter House in search of a hot meal are definitely increasing, said Mack.

He's seeing more and more seniors, people with disabilities and families with children sitting down for dinner at the shelter's tables.

"I think it's getting harder and harder as food costs go up to make our income stretch and so we're doing everything we can to make sure people get to eat in our community." said Mack.

Gary Mack, executive director of Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the need for the services and meals provided by the organization, whose clients are primarily homeless people and those with limited incomes, is increasing every year. (Amy Hadley )

During the food drive, shoppers can pick up a list of products that Shelter House needs, which includes:

pasta, sauce, canned tomatoes, canned soup

peanut butter, jam, margarine

salad dressing, mayonnaise

tea, coffee, sugar, coffee whiteners

Volunteers from the Shelter House soup kitchen, along with those from all three city Rotary Clubs, the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, and Ultimate Gymnastics will be on hand, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday September 9 at: