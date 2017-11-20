Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at a drug store on Memorial Avenue.

Police said at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, officers were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart where a male shoplifter was reportedly struggling with a security guard outside of the store.

The male guard received a minor injury from a knife used by the accused during the confrontation, according to a media release issued on Monday.

The accused has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. Officials said he is in custody, and will appear in court at a later date.