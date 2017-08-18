Thunder Bay, Ont., will host the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Special Olympics Canada's vice president of sport, Blair McIntosh, made the announcement over speaker phone Friday at City Hall.

It was greeted with loud cheers and applause from the local athletes, parents, and officials who had gathered in City Hall's McNaughton Room waiting for word.

"I'm speechless," athlete Christina Sameluk told CBC. "It's time for us to ... fight for the gold."

"I say thanks to the city of Thunder Bay for supporting our sports," athlete Edwin McCauley added.

Bid committee chair Paul Burke called the announcement "a wonderful moment for our community," and said the games will be an economic boon for the city and a source of community pride during its 50th anniversary year.

City council committed $300,000 to the games, spread over multiple budgets, and another $100,000 in in-kind contributions.



The economic spin-off from the 2016 games in Corner Brook, NL was estimated at $5.4 million, Burke said.



The addition of five-pin bowling to the games will bring an additional 200 athletes to town, he added, bringing the total number of athletes to an estimated 1,200.

'Get some popcorn'

Burke does not anticipate needing to upgrade any of the city's facilities for the events, he said.

Burke credited Thunder Bay's success in scoring the games to its community spirit, its volunteers, and the support of its corporate community.

"I think all the aspects that they're looking for from a strong host we were able to cover off really strongly through our bid process," he said.

The Winter Games will feature eight sports: cross-country and downhill skiing, five-pin bowling, snowshoeing, floor hockey, curling, figure skating and speed skating.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the events, he added.

"Get a bag of chips and get some popcorn and have some fun and watch us play!" Sameluk exclaimed.