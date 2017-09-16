Fur, fishing and feathers were on the agenda Friday at Kingsway Park elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., as students marked National Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day one day early.

Volunteers and staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Sportsman's Alliance and Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) set up a variety of hands-on activities, all designed to help the kids experience different outdoor pursuits.

Grade 8 student Jordana Van Ginkel was helping outside with the fishing station, where kids were casting lines and aiming for bright orange buckets and hula hoops.

"It shows what being in nature is like, but in the city, because I feel like if kids are always on their phones or watching TV they never get outside and try new things," she said.

Since not all children have access to the outdoors through a cottage or summer camp, Keith Nutley, a conservation officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, appreciated the chance to bring a little wilderness to the kids.

He, along with wildlife technician Evelyn Brunner were showing the kids different pelts, including wolf, raccoon, wolverine, fox and marten, and quizzing the students on their knowledge of the furs.

Keith Nutley, a conservation officer, and Evelyn Brunner, both with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, brought in fur pelts from a variety of mammals for the students to see and feel. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"Awesome, awesome time," said Nutley, still chuckling over some of the guesses he'd heard from the students.

"One of the boys looked at the beaver, and I think he identified it as turtle, so that was probably the highlight of my day," said Nutley.

The favourite event for many students was the 3D archery competition in the gymnasium.

Glenn RIvard, an instructor with the national Archery in the Schools program, trained teachers in the sport so they could instruct students at Kingsway Park elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., how to correctly and safely handle a bow and arrow. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Under the watchful eye of trained teachers and Glenn Rivard, a past president of the OFAH and an instructor with the national Archery in the Schools program, kids were learning how to handle bows and arrows, while taking aim at models of a turkey, a bear, a deer and small game like a rabbit.

Rivard praised archery for the fact that although it requires good eye-hand coordination, it's a sport anyone can enjoy.

"It's not a sport where it's only the athletically inclined. Right from the smaller ones to the bigger ones, they can all participate, and compete and it's their individual achievement," he said.

Phoebe Shaw, a grade 7 student at Kingsway Park elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., stands beside the deer she was aiming at during her very first archery session. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Phoebe Shaw, a Grade 7 student at the Lakehead public school board, who was aiming at a plastic deer, said her achievement was having fun.

"I did pretty good, at least for my first time that is," she said, then added "I got it in the heart."

Themes around hunting, fishing and trapping are also incorporated into the curriculum, said Darren Lentz, the Kingsway Park principal.

The younger students were doing projects for science on how animals use camouflage, while other students were examining the ecology and ecosystems which support bird and animal populations.

Darren Lentz, the prinicipal at Kingsway Park elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Grade 7 student Austin Gregor wait for their chance to try casting a line during the school's celebration of national Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The benefits of a day spent trying new things will last for weeks for both students and staff, he said.

"I get to see kids laugh and smile and have a lot of fun, and be hands-on doing things," he said, noting that many families at his school hunt and fish on a regular basis.

"It's really nice to see families spending time outdoors."