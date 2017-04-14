The director of education for Lakehead Public Schools says she hopes creating a community event for families at one of its schools will help bolster attendance and student success.

The board's First Nation, Métis and Inuit Program held a community feast Wednesday night at Sherbrooke Public School – with the support of Churchill High School – to encourage parents from the Limbrick area to get involved in education.

"We want to build relationships and trust with families, and also we know that families working with the school on behalf of their children, it increases student achievement. It increases student engagement, and it also increases attendance," Sheri-Lynn Pharand said. "So we really just want to have that rapport and trusting relationship with our families."

Northwestern Ontario has higher rates of absenteeism than the rest of the province, Pharand said.

The goal of the feast was to draw parents to the school, encourage them to feel comfortable in the building, get to know the staff, talk about their children's needs and sew the seeds for an on-going relationship, she added.

Parent Alice Shawinimash told CBC she attended the event because she believes it encourages her daughter, who's in Grade 7 at Sherbrooke.

"I've always been involved with my daughter's activities at school and her academics," said Shawinimash, adding she moved her family from Fort Hope to Thunder Bay for her childrens' education.

The school plays a major role in the neighbourhood, she said.

The feast was the first of several events aimed at building relationships with parents, Pharand said.