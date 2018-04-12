Some Thunder Bay students must now register for school bus service

Senior elementary and high school students in Thunder Bay, Ont.'s publicly-funded school systems must now reserve school bus service for the coming year.

Until now, Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has automatically assigned bussing to any upper-grade student who used it in elementary school, said consortium manager Craig Murphy.

But that's become inefficient, he said.

"We did some surveys of the routing this past year on several occasions, and what we found [was] the senior grade students were only riding typically between 30 and 40 per cent of the time," Murphy said.



He isn't sure if asking people to register for bussing will ultimately save money, he added, but it might help make more efficient use of resources.

The consortium is not changing eligibility criteria for bussing, Murphy said; anyone who lives more than 1.6 kilometres from school is still eligible.

However, students in the affected grades must register for it on the consortium's web site by Apr. 30.

Students entering Grades 7 and 8 at a senior elementary school and students entering all grades at any of the six high schools and who reside more than 1.6 kilometres from their board-designated school can request school bus service at www.ststb.ca.

The affected schools are:

Lakehead District School Board schools:

Hammarskjöld High School

Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute

Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board schools:

Bishop E.Q. Jennings Senior Elementary School

Bishop Gallagher Senior Elementary School

Pope John Paul II Senior Elementary School

St. Ignatius High School

St. Patrick High School

Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales: