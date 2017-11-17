Thunder Bay Salvation Army kicked off their annual Christmas kettle fundraiser yesterday.

It's the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser which helps support their community programs that run all year long. They have nine stands set up around the city where people can donate cash or checks. You can also donate online at the Salvation Army kettle campaign website.

"It is really important because it supports people in our community who really are struggling financially or with other issues in their lives," said Gail Kromm, Community Engagement Manager for the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay. "We walk along side them to help them to improve their lives and just be able to live the best life that they can."

In November they can be found at the Intercity Shopping Centre, Superstore, all Walmarts and will expand to the LCBO stores in December.

There are 880 volunteers to watch the kettles but Kromm says they are looking for more who want to sign up for a couple of hours.

Last year the Thunder Bay Salvation Army raised $220,000 and hope to raise $200,000 again this year.

They will be collecting donations until Dec. 23.