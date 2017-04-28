A number of rural public schools in Thunder Bay remain closed Friday. In addition, all busing is cancelled. (The Associated Press)

The winter storm that dropped ice, snow and freezing rain on Thunder Bay, Ont. over a two-day period may be over but its aftermath means some students get an extra day off and school buses won't be on the road.

Rural elementary schools under the Lakehead Public School Board will remain closed Friday due to transportation issues related to the storm, the board announced. In addition, the Thunder Bay Christian School is also closed.

All school busing for rural and urban schools is also cancelled Friday.

For the public board, Friday's closures affect Valley Central, Crestview, Whitefish Valley, Five Mile. Gorham and Ware, McKenzie and Kakabeka Falls schools. Nor'Wester View Public School, along with all urban public elementary and high schools remain open Friday, but with no busing.

Students attending schools in the city's Catholic and French Catholic streams already had the day off Friday due to a scheduled P.A. day.

All schools in Thunder Bay and in the Superior-Greenstone areas were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to inclement weather.