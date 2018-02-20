Freezing rain conditions throughout some parts of northwestern Ontario have caused the closure of several schools and school buses on Tuesday morning.

According to statements released by officials, school bus routes in all of Thunder Bay rural areas are cancelled for the day as well as several Lakehead Public Schools and Thunder Bay Christian schools.

School Closure List

Crestview

Gorham Ware

Kakabeka Falls

McKenzie

Whitefish Valley

Valley Central

Officials said Norwesterview and 5 Mile Elementary are both open but busses are cancelled.

Urban public schools as well as Thunder Bay Catholic and French Catholic schools are open today as well with some delays for the weather. Reported delays and updated details can be found on the Student Transportation Services website.