Students at Thunder Bay, Ont., Catholic schools can return to school as normal next week after the school board reached a tentative settlement with the union representing Catholic elementary teachers.

The union has ended the threat of walkouts and work to rule scheduled for next week after reaching a tentative agreement on Saturday.

The second rotating strike in as many weeks was set to affect three schools on Monday — St. Bernard, St. Paul and St. Francis schools. A work to rule to begin Monday at other schools was also cancelled.

The Thunder Bay elementary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board began another round of mediated talks on Friday and announced a tentative deal on Saturday.

Details of the proposed settlement will not be released until after the teachers and the school board have ratified the agreement.

A two-day session with a provincially appointed mediator last week failed to produce a deal and there was a one-day strike at three senior elementary schools last Tuesday.

The board locked out teachers at the same schools on Wednesday and had threatened lockouts of teachers at any other schools where labour action was taken.