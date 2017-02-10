The union representing Catholic elementary teachers in Thunder Bay, Ont. says walkouts will happen on Monday at three more city schools if a tentative agreement with the Catholic school board hasn't been reached by then.

The second rotating strike in as many weeks would affect St. Bernard, St. Paul and St. Francis schools, according to a written release issued by the union.

The Thunder Bay elementary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board were scheduled to meet for another round of mediated talks Friday, according to both sides.

A two-day session with a provincially-appointed mediator last week failed to produce a deal, although the union and the board have said some progress has been made on outstanding issues since then.

A one-day strike at three senior elementary schools Tuesday resulted in the board locking out teachers at the same schools Wednesday; board officials have said any further rotating strikes would lead to a lockout of all Catholic elementary teachers in the city.

The two sides are still at-odds over specifics surrounding how classroom vacancies are filled.