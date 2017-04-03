Members of the Thunder Bay Roller Derby League will no longer have to dodge pillars, as they race around their practice space.

The league, which has been searching for six years for a vacant space big enough to meet their needs, has finally found a new home in the old Western Grocers building on Harold Crescent.

"It is so amazing," said skater Tricia DePiero, who has been a member of the league since 2013, and who goes by the name "Yaneeda Trissue," on the track.

"It's so awesome."

It took players a little over a month to get the vacant building ready for play, she said, with renovations that included leveling the floor. They had their first scrimmage at the end of February.

So that was our goal," she said, "Get the space done. Let's get a scrimmage. Let's get everybody back out on the track, on their wheels having a really good time. So now we've been having monthly scrimmages.... And it's just awesome. We get to do so much."

Columns, and other obstacles made it impossible for skaters to actually play the game, in their former practice space, in the former Eaton's building, said DePiero.

The fact that they were limited to drills made it hard to keep players interested.

"When I joined, the league had around 40 members," she said. "And over the years the league has just gotten a lot smaller, and there was a fear that our league would fold, because we didn't have enough people."

DePiero said she hopeful that the new practice space will rejuvenate interest in the sport.

The league needs 10,000 square feet to practice in, said Tricia DePiero, which their new space in a former warehouse affords. (Tricia DePiero)

"I'm really hoping it will get more people involved," she said.

Thunder Bay is also home to a junior roller derby league, which will continue to practice at a local school gym for now, she said.