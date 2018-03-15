Rogue baseball brings city, Border Cats, Duluth Huskies to court

A rogue baseball from a batting practice at Port Arthur Stadium has brought on a lawsuit against the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Border Cats and the Duluth Huskies.

A couple of summers ago, a driver heading north on High Street was surprised when a baseball went through the driver side window of her car, and hit her on the head.

That led to a court case, where the Huskies asked for a summary judgment, to take the opposing team out of the lawsuit. That request was denied, as the city and Border Cats had not yet tendered any statement of defence.

The lawyer for the Huskies did mention that the overall point of the game, is for a player to hit a home run, and knocking the ball out of the park.

The plaintiff claims holes in the netting along High St. had holes which were large enough for a baseball to pass though. The netting has since been changed, before an international baseball tournament was held at Port Arthur Stadium in the fall of 2017.

The plaintiff also claims the former owner of the Border Cats, Brad Jorgensen said he was surprised that a player could hit a ball that far (out of the park), while the Duluth Huskies said that a, "number of baseballs were hit out of the stadium during batting practice."

The matter will continue to wind its way through the court system, with the city and Border Cats filing statements of defence.