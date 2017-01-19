Northwestern Ontario's largest annual athletic event begins Thursday when the puck drops on the Robin's Minor Hockey Classic Tournament in Thunder Bay, says organizer Joe Rizzuto.

"It brings northwestern Ontario together," said Rizzuto, who has managed the tournament for nearly 20 years.

The event also shines a light on the future stars of the game.

Over the years, the tournament has earned a reputation for its role in developing young athletes, some of whom will become Stanley Cup champions, like Eric Staal, Patrick Sharp and Matt Murray.

"All the NHL players that have come out of Thunder Bay in the last 25 years have been in the Robin's and we actually, every year, we raffle a jersey of all the players that have been in the NHL or are in the NHL now," said Rizzuto.

Players for the Midget A West End Bruins from Thunder Bay faceoff against a team from Wawa at the 2016 Robin's Minor Hockey Classic. (Ron Desmoulins/CBC)

Approximately 155 teams are taking part, with most of the clubs coming from the Thunder Bay area. But this year's tournament features about 30 out-of-town teams, with squads travelling from as far west as Saskatchewan and as far east as Wawa, Ont.

The tournament offers the players, who range in age from five to 17-years-old, the chance to learn about the challenges, and the rewards, of participating in a multi-day sporting event.

"When you're playing that many games in one weekend, they bond better, and they usually end up playing better for the rest of the season," said Rizzuto.

CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning is broadcasting live from the Robin's Tournament, at the Delaney Arena in Thunder Bay, beginning at 6 a.m. Friday Jan. 21.

The radio program will feature the 7:30 a.m. game between the PeeWee AA Westfort Maroons boys teams and the Bantam A Queens girls team.