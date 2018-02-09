Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged five people after a reported incident at a north-side home Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to an address in the 200 block of Windsor Street around 9:30 a.m. about a possible robbery.

According to a written release by city police on Friday, officers found two male victims, aged 18 and 21, with minor injuries.

Police said four men, aged 22, 27, 29 and 33, along with a 16-year-old, were arrested and charged with robbery and forcible confinement.

Two of the accused were residents of the home, police said, and all parties are known to each other.

Police said on Friday they were still holding the scene.

The five accused were kept in custody until a court date could be scheduled.