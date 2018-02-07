Thunder Bay, Ont. police officers say they responded to a disturbance call on Monday evening which resulted in the arrest of two men.

Police said they arrived at the residence on Tuscany Drive just after 8:30 p.m. and found five men, who are known to each other, involved in an altercation in the garage.

According to a written statement on Wednesday, while police were attempting to determine what was going on, three men got into their vehicles and backed into a police car before fleeing the scene.

A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old victim were attended by an ambulance for minor medical attention, according to officials.

Police said three suspects approached the victims outside of the residence and ordered them into the garage where the suspects stole items and assaulted the two victims.

Investigators were able to identify the driver of the vehicle and located him in the Ogden Street area on Feb 6 at around 11:30 a.m.

Police said an attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful however a short time later they located him again in the Southern Avenue and May Street area.

After a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody in the Wiley Street area, according to Wednesday's statement.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Thunder Bay was charged with robbery, forcible confinement, flight from police, dangerous driving, drive disqualified and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

On the same day of his arrest, a 29-year-old turned himself in at the Balmoral Police Station at around 7:30 p.m.and was taken into custody and charged with robbery and forcible confinement.

Officials said both men appeared in court on the morning of Wednesday, Feb 7 and has been remanded into custody.