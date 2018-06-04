The month of June in Thunder Bay, Ont., marks another busy roadwork season as crews from the City of Thunder Bay prepare to make infrastructure improvements throughout the summer.

The city said in a media statement on Friday that they are investing a total of $25.6 million this year for improvements and repairs on infrastructure including sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, water main repairs and replacements and streetlight renewal.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, stay alert, watch for workers and drive with extra caution in construction zones.

Sewer and water main work:

Edward Street — between Parkway Drive and Churchill Drive — southbound traffic only for six weeks

McKellar Street — between Dease Street to Bethune Street — local access only for 12 weeks

Leith Street — from Archibald Street to McKellar Street

Westbound traffic lanes on Arthur Street — from Leland Street to Madison Street — traffic down to one lane for four weeks

Banning Street —between Cornwall Street and Bay Street —no through traffic for eight weeks

The area bound by High Street in the east, River Street in the south, Dobie Street in the west and Theresa Street in the north is currently having water mains cleaned and cement mortar lined. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements:

Highway 61 — between Rosslyn Road and Broadway Avenue — detour at night only for six months

Main Street Bridge — single lane or full closure — updated information can be found on tbaymainstreetbridge.com

Red River Road to High Street — local traffic access only

Selkirk Street — from Arthur Street to Walsh Street — construction until early July

Miles Street, Donald Street, Walsh Street, Ford Street, Frederica Street— sidewalk replacement

Road resurfacing work:

Court Street — between Egan Street and Gibson Street

25th Side Road — from West Riverdale Road to city limits

Mountdale Avenue — from Mary Street heading north to the dead end

Tarbutt Street — from Walnut Street to Victoria Avenue

Windsor Street, Highland Court, Superior Avenue and Bernard Street

Hawkridge Drive, Frederica Street, Fortune Street and Mary Street

Black Bay Road — from Dewe Street to Hodder Avenue

Residents are encouraged to visit thunderbay.ca/roadwork for more details and updates.