Construction closes roadways in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Section of Dawson Road and Red River Road to have closures

The city is urging drivers to use caution or avoid travelling on a section of Dawson Road, as well as Red River Road starting on Tuesday, May 22. (CBC)

Drivers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signs when travelling near construction zones as some roadways will be closed starting Tuesday, May 22.

City officials released a written statement saying that a section of Dawson Road, between Hunter Road and Hazelwood Drive, will be reduced to one lane due to asphalt resurfacing.

Construction is expected to start on Tuesday and take up to three weeks to complete.

Another construction site will lead to the closure of  the westbound lanes on Red River Road, from High Street to approximately 100 metres west. That closure is due to sidewalk and retaining wall repairs.

Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, and will take up to eight weeks to complete.

Motorists are asked to either avoid these areas if possible, or to use extra caution when travelling in these sections.

