Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 17, between Shabaqua and Upsala, west of Thunder Bay.

Police have confirmed that two people died in the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 40 kilometres west of Shabaqua. OPP said their identities are being withheld until the families are notified.

Officials said the highway is completely closed as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, however, Highway 11 through Atikokan is available as an alternate route.

It is not known when the stretch of Highway 17 will be re-opened.

Officials are on-scene, and the investigation continues.