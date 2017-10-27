Thunder Bay police are asking drivers to stay safe and exercise extra caution this Halloween weekend.

According to a written statement by city police, officers will be out on both Friday and Saturday night conducting R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checks and focusing on drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Officials are encouraging everyone in the city to stay safe, plan your ride home, and avoid ruining your Halloween evening by making wrong choices and becoming a statistic.