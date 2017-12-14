More than 40 Resolute Forest Products employees are hoping they'll be back to work soon after a contractor they were working with ceased operations.

The employees, all members of the company's woodlands division, were working with a company called Marcri Logging.

However, the workers were told on November 17 that Marcri Logging was ceasing operations, and there was no more work for them as a result.

United Steelworkers Local 1-2010, which represents the employees, told CBC News it is "working hard to get them back to work," but added it's a complicated situation when company employees are working for a contractor.

Resolute, meanwhile, said it is "working to minimize the impact on our employees," but wouldn't comment on discussions with the union.

Calls to Marcri Logging were not returned.