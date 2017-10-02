A fun weekend in Las Vegas ended with an evening of mayhem, confusion and sadness for one Thunder Bay resident as the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history unfolded just blocks away on Sunday night.

Marlo Ellis was in Las Vegas for a conference on the weekend, staying at the Bellagio hotel. A bit farther down the strip, a gunman opened fire on a crowd attending an outdoor music festival, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds.

"It was terrifying," Ellis told CBC's Superior Morning on Monday morning, hours after the attack, which began shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday local time (1 a.m. Monday EST). "It's really sad. We're all safe, but a lot of people are suffering, a lot of people have passed."

U.S. law enforcement officials said Monday morning that at least people 50 were killed and more than 400 injured in the attack. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Mesquite, NV, resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 people that had gathered for a music festival taking place in an outdoor area across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels.

Officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay; police said Paddock took his own life.

Ellis and some friends were in Las Vegas over the weekend for a conference, and staying at the Bellagio, which is about two kilometres from area where the shooting occurred.

Marlo Ellis of Thunder Bay was in Las Vegas on the weekend as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded. (Marlo Ellis/Facebook)

However, on Sunday night when the attack occurred — police initially responded to reports of a shooting at about 10 p.m. local time, or 1 a.m. EST — Ellis and her friends were walking back from the Stratosphere hotel.

"We were walking down the strip," she said. "We got news via somebody on text message — one of the girls that was with us said there had been a shooting, and then all of a sudden we noticed that there were no cars on the street; the streets were empty."

'Fear and mayhem'

"We started getting a little bit nervous about that, and then several minutes later just as we were walking up toward the Mirage, the security at the Mirage said 'run, get in, get in, get in,' and they kind of herded everybody who was left into the hotel," Ellis said. "It was like a movie ... I experienced that fear, and mayhem, and people not know where to go, and if you didn't have a hotel room there you weren't allowed to go anywhere."

Initially, Ellis said, people didn't know where the shootings were happening; many thought they were taking place either inside, or just outside of, the Mirage.

"Everybody started running and panicking and freaking out, and trying to get on the elevator," she said. "We were standing in the hallway, and I said 'I feel very vulnerable. I don't want to be standing here in the hallway.'"

The Las Vegas strip was deserted in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting that left at least 50 dead and hundreds injured. (Marlo Ellis)

Ellis and her friends asked some hotel guests if they could stay in their room; they said yes, and the group went upstairs and watched the news. Meanwhile, the Mirage went into full lock-down.

Ellis and her group have since been able to leave the Mirage, and head back to the Bellagio. Outside, she said, the strip was quiet.

"Nobody is leaving their hotel rooms," Ellis said. "They had locked down the airport. I've never seen Vegas on lockdown.

Walking the halls of the Bellagio, Ellis compared the hotel's interior to that of an airport during a crisis. People line the halls, sitting along the windows, or using their purses as pillows.

A 'lot of tears'

Many, she said, are in shock — some of the people sitting in the Bellagio were actually at the concert where the shooting occurred, she said.

"The casinos are empty, there's no music on," she said. "There's a lot of tears, there's a lot of people on their cell phones."

"A lot of confusion and sadness."