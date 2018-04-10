Residency rules relaxed in Thunder Bay municipal election

The next city councillor for the Red River Ward in Thunder Bay, Ont., may not have to live in the Red River Ward at all.

City councillors heard on Monday night about new legislation from the province, which will force the city to amend its own bylaws, to ensure no matter where a candidate lives in the city, they can run in any ward.

The current ward system was introduced in 1975, and upheld by the Ontario Municipal Board in 1984. Thunder Bay was the last city in Ontario to enforce a residency rule, when it came to running in a ward in the municipal election.

"They wrote that legislation specifically for us, which would then make our bylaws no longer in force," said Krista Power, the Deputy City Clerk.

"[It means] the municipality [can no longer] require individuals to live ... or for their spouse to reside within that ward boundary."

The city required those who ran as a ward councillor to either reside, own or lease property in that ward, or have a spouse that owns or leases property.

"This is obviously a legislative hammer that's been used against the City of Thunder Bay. We have gone to the OMB in the past to appeal, to retain some autonomy," said Coun. Andrew Foulds.

The new rules allow anybody who resides, owns or leases property anywhere in the city to run for municipal office. That system is followed in other municipalities in Ontario, including Toronto, said Power.

The changes took effect April 1, 2018. The municipal election will take place October 22.