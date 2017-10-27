Lakehead University receives Research University of the Year title for three years straight. (Lakehead University Thunderwolves hockey )

For the third consecutive year, Lakehead University has been given the title of Canada's Research University of the Year by Research Infosource.

"Lakehead's success in research and innovation has been steadily growing for years," said Brian Stevenson, Lakehead University's president and vice-chancellor.

According to a written release issued by the university, Lakehead's success is based on several factors, including the total amount of sponsored research funding and the total research income per faculty member.

Lakehead's vice-president of research and innovation Andrew P. Dean said "earning Research University of the Year, again, was the result of the exceptional success and dedication of Lakehead's researchers."