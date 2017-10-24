No matter if you are Anglican or United in Ignace, Ont., Sunday service is held at the same time, and the same place.

Emmanuel Anglican United Church in the small community is an anomaly, hosting two religions under one roof. The Reverend Canon Jeanne Bryan is also the spiritual leader for the two religions, and guides both faiths.

"It took some time, and lots of work on behalf of both denominations," said Bryan.

The arrangement has been going on for four decades. The church recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as an Anglican-United place of worship.

The reason for the two religions to meet up was the opening of the Mattabi Mines in Ignace, bringing more United worshippers into the small community.

They were unable to sustain their own congregation, and it was felt a merger would help support both religions.

"It was very unique at first. It was not easy at first. You have to admit because the Anglican presence had been here for so many years, and I think there was a little feeling that they were being pushed a bit to one side."

The Emmanuel church hosts a joint Sunday service for both Anglican and United church members. (Jeff Walters)

"So, sadly at first there were two sides to the church. There was the Anglican side and the United side. That is no more," Bryan said.

"If you asked people, like, 'what denomination are you?' nobody knows what each other is. They know what I am, but they don't worry about what denomination anyone is."

Bryan said the congregation is small - with about 25 people showing up most Sundays. She said there are about 40 active members in the church.

If you include the community that partakes in outreach programs, or supports provided by the ministry, Bryan said the impact is much larger than 40 people.

"We have an awful lot of outreach in the community, and just because this is an Anglican United Church doesn't mean that's the only ones we serve. We serve the community."

Reverend Canon Jeanne Bryan at Emmanuel church in Ignace, Ont. has been volunteering at the church since 1994. (Jeff Walters)

Bryan said the current church, built in 1986, has a number of features from the former building, which was built in the early 1900s. The pews are the same, stained glass was moved across town, and even the original woodwork found its way into the new building.

Bryan has acted, since 1994, as the leadership in the church, although like the organist and maintenance person, she is not paid. Bryan said she found a calling, and was able to fulfill that obligation through the support of the congregation.

She, by profession, was a teacher before retiring.

"When I took over, it was like, this is crazy. If it's a shared ministry, why are we being separate in one building. And, I know that many places are. But, we're unique in the fact that we have one building, one service, because it is one God."

Bryan said she is optimistic the small congregation has a future in Ignace. She points to dedicated volunteers, or a man in the community, who does not even attend the church, who bought lumber to put a new set of stairs on the building.

"Emmanuel Church is a survivor. It has always had a presence in this community, and hopefully always will."