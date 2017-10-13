Officials with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association say they've already been contacted by city residents inquiring about signing up for a program that aims to match locals with newly-arrived, government-sponsored refugees.

"We have," executive director Cathy Woodbeck told CBC News when asked whether her organization has been contacted about the Together Project, an initiative that started in Toronto in 2016 and is expanding to London, Ottawa and Thunder Bay.

Cathy Woodbeck is the executive director of the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association. (supplied)

"It's really so overwhelming for us when we hear about folks wanting to help," she continued. "Those [who] have just met families in their day-to-day life ... see someone who's looking at directions or a map and asks to help them, and then they become friends."

So far, Woodbeck said people have offered everything from help with language tutoring and moving from temporary to permanent housing to offers to take new families fishing. Volunteers are being screened and trained, Woodbeck said, adding that participants should be getting matched up before the end of the year.

The Together Project matches groups of Canadian volunteers with refugee families that came to Canada through the government sponsorship program. The groups help the new families navigate everything from health care and education to culture and employment.

Volunteers aren't financially responsible for the refugee families they work with.

"It always has to have that local connect," Woodbeck said of any effort to assist newcomers to a community. "It has to have approval of a community and of the newcomers in the community and that's happened."

About 125 government sponsored refugees have come to Thunder Bay in just under a year, Woodbeck said, with dozens more arriving through efforts sponsored by other organizations. A handful of families have also settled in other northwestern Ontario communities, she added.

"We've found that the refugees arriving ... are feeling quite at home," Woodbeck said. "They're feeling quite connected; they really want to learn the language and get to work and participate in society."

Still, she said, having another outlet in place where the community takes part in welcoming new arrivals, can only help.

"It's going to help us with the large-scale promotion of help for families and tutors and assistance for children in school and getting to know our community," she said. "[Also], really to broaden the knowledge of the community about refugees arriving in Thunder Bay."