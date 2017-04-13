Some homeowners in the Northwood area are sounding the alarm over Thunder Bay, Ont's growing rat population.

They aired their concerns at a ward meeting on Tuesday night, Northwood city councilor Shelby Ch'ng told CBC.

Linda Dell said she has trapped nearly 30 of the rodents in the past couple of weeks at her home on Kensington Drive.

She found four on her doorstep one day when going to get the mail.

The pests have also made a mess of the car her son, Wyatt, has been trying to restore, she added.

Wyatt Dell said rats chewed through wires under the hood of his car and defecated on the floor. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"You can see, if I lift this up, there are a bunch of rat droppings all on the floor in there, all over, and I found four rats, living in here with moth balls and poison," Wyatt Dell said, pointing to the glove compartment of the vehicle.

The rats also chewed through wires under the hood, and now his car won't turn over, he added.

Complaints about rats used to be very rare, said Lee Sieswerda, manager of environmental health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, but the calls have increased somewhat in recent years, and Sieswerda is at a loss to explain why.

Rats in northwestern Ontario carry relatively few diseases compared to those in other parts of the world, but they're very destructive, Sieswerda said.

"They can get into your house and contaminate your food. That's how they spread salmonella," he said. "They can chew through wood and drywall and wiring in your home or car."

Lee Sieswerda is the manager of environmental health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. Rat complaints used to be very rare, he said, but that's changed in the past few years. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

People who want to prevent rat infestations should store garbage in garbage cans with lids and ensure it goes out for pick-up weekly, Sieswerda added – but there are also less obvious preventative measures.

"One of the things that will attract rats into a neighbourhood is people who feed birds, and people who have dogs and tie them up in the backyard," said Doug Rondeau, the owner of Canadian Pest Control. "Rats are survivors."

"Because they're survivors, they'll even feed on dog droppings."

Compost piles also attract rats, Rondeau said, acknowledging the conundrum this presents for those hoping to be environmentally friendly.

People fighting rat infestations can set traps or call a professional pest management company, Sieswerda said.

Leave the poisonous baits to professionals

Sieswerda recommended calling professionals for help with poisonous baits, which can accidentally poison pets if not used properly.

Those who feel a neighbour is contributing to a rat infestation by failing to keep their property clean can contact the city or the health unit for help, he added.

If a property owner is violating yard maintenance bylaws, the city can step in, he said.

If not, the health unit can help determine the best approach to the situation, he added.

Sieswerda said people should report rat sightings to the health unit no matter what, as the organization is tracking infestations.

Should an infestation get bad enough, the health unit might embark on a coordinated rat control program, he said.