Thunder Bay City Council passed a resolution Monday night committing $5,000 to a public education campaign aimed at curbing the city's rat population.

Complaints about rats to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit have skyrocketed in the past year, from a mere handful in the 25 years prior to 2016 to more than 200 since the fall of last year, according to Lee Sieswerda, the health unit's manager of environmental health.

Sieswerda told council it's not clear why the rat population appears to have grown so significantly, but he said the sudden onset of the problem makes education an important first step in dealing with it.

The manager of solid waste and recycling services for the City of Thunder Bay, Jason Sherband, takes questions from council during a discussion of the city's rat problem. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"If you're not familiar with rats ... you don't know that you should take a look at your bird feeder every once in a while and clean up underneath it," he said. "You don't know that your composter should be rat proof. You don't know that you should be looking for burrows underneath your shed."

"There is a significant component that just has to do with people learning about what it means to live with rats and how to control them," Sieswerda added.

Councillors voted down an amendment that would have asked city staff to look into a more expansive and costly campaign, despite concerns on the part of several councillors that $5,000 might not be enough to address the severity of the problem.

"We need to have some statistics and data before we decide if we need to do this," Coun. Trevor Giertuga said.

Rat-proof composters on the way

Council did pass an amendment asking staff to report back to it by the end of June of next year regarding its progress in combating the rat problem; the original motion called for a report in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, the city is in the process of securing rodent-proof bases for the composter units it sells to residents, according to a report to council from the city's infrastructure and operations department.

All new units sold in 2018 will be rat-proof.

The report did not recommend adopting a formal rat abatement program that would see the city foot the bill for pest control operations at troublesome properties.

Such a program would be costly, it said, noting that only two Ontario cities, Windsor and Sault Ste. Marie, have such initiatives in place.