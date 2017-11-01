Halloween has once again come and gone, and while our bellies are full with candies and treats, the jack-o-lanterns on our front porch will soon rot away.

But in Thunder Bay, Ont. there's a special place for those pumpkins.

Known as the Great Pumpkin Compost Collection, the City of Thunder Bay, along with EcoSuperior and GFL Environmental have coordinated another annual waste reduction and composting event.

But this year, before the pumpkins are put into compost bins, people are invited to Hillcrest Park at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 to show case their creative creations for the 1st Annual Thunder Bay Pumpkin Parade.

Once the parade is over, instead of sending pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns to the curb in a trash bag, officials are encouraging residents to put their Halloween pumpkins in one of the three collection bins in the city.

Pumpkin Compost Bin Locations:

Westfort Playfield - Neebing Ave

County Fair Plaza

Intercity Shopping Centre overflow parking lot – Fort Williams Road

Compostable decorations like cornstalks and straws, used to make your spooky scarecrows, can also be put into the compost bin, however, non-compostable items like plastic bags and candles will not be accepted.

Since it's inception in 1995, officials said the project has seen over 400 tonnes of pumpkins diverted from landfill to the municipal compost site.