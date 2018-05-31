Thunder Bay's provincial election candidates square off at debate

Candidates in Thunder Bay's two provincial ridings had to be quick with their answers at a debate on Wednesday night, or risk getting cut off.

The only provincial election debate held in the city during the 2018 campaign had strict time rules for responses, with candidates getting their microphone turned off if they spoke for more than their allotted time.

"You can pick cuts, or you can pick health care," said Judith Monteith-Farrell, the NDP candidate for Thunder Bay - Atikokan.

Her quick response at the end of a question proved how efficient candidates needed to be with time.

The cost of living and taxation were two of the main themes that seemed to pop up the most in responses from the candidates.

"You know you just can't cut and expect to have the revenues to support the services in an aging population and the problems we have in our health care system," said Monteith-Farrell.

Although the timelines were strict, candidates were still able to get their points across on a variety of topics, including healthcare, highway plowing, four-laning the Trans-Canada highway, the Ring of Fire, taxation and aviation fuel tax.

Most of the responses had candidates referring to party platforms to answer questions. While candidates knew their platform, it did not allow for many responses that were off the cuff, or proved to be hyper-local.

Gracious thanks to Gravelle

​One interesting part of the debate is when PC Candidate Derek Parks gave Gravelle credit for all of his time in office "as a foot soldier" for the region, but said voters should cast a ballot for the PCs, who Parks said, "will form the next government."

Candidates for the Thunder Bay - Superior North riding at a debate at the DaVinci Centre, hosted by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce. (l to r) PC candidate Derek Parks, Liberal candidate Michael Gravelle, NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois and Trillium Party candidate Louise Ewen. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Parks said to the crowd of about 75 people that he appreciated Gravelle's work at Queen's Park, and for mentoring so many people in the region.

"I have spent a great deal of my time in office pushing for the four-laning between Thunder Bay and Nipigon," responded Michael Gravelle, the Liberal candidate who has represented Thunder Bay-Superior North for the past 23 years.

"This is a project that is going forward in a very positive way."

Other participants at the forum included Thunder Bay - Superior North NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois and Trillium Party candidate Louise Ewen.

Thunder Bay - Atikokan candidates included the Liberal's Bill Mauro and PC's Brandon Postuma.