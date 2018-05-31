Thunder Bay's provincial election candidates square off at debate
Candidates from parties with sitting MPP's asked to join city debate
Candidates in Thunder Bay's two provincial ridings had to be quick with their answers at a debate on Wednesday night, or risk getting cut off.
The only provincial election debate held in the city during the 2018 campaign had strict time rules for responses, with candidates getting their microphone turned off if they spoke for more than their allotted time.
"You can pick cuts, or you can pick health care," said Judith Monteith-Farrell, the NDP candidate for Thunder Bay - Atikokan.
Her quick response at the end of a question proved how efficient candidates needed to be with time.
The cost of living and taxation were two of the main themes that seemed to pop up the most in responses from the candidates.
"You know you just can't cut and expect to have the revenues to support the services in an aging population and the problems we have in our health care system," said Monteith-Farrell.
Although the timelines were strict, candidates were still able to get their points across on a variety of topics, including healthcare, highway plowing, four-laning the Trans-Canada highway, the Ring of Fire, taxation and aviation fuel tax.
Most of the responses had candidates referring to party platforms to answer questions. While candidates knew their platform, it did not allow for many responses that were off the cuff, or proved to be hyper-local.
Gracious thanks to Gravelle
One interesting part of the debate is when PC Candidate Derek Parks gave Gravelle credit for all of his time in office "as a foot soldier" for the region, but said voters should cast a ballot for the PCs, who Parks said, "will form the next government."
"I have spent a great deal of my time in office pushing for the four-laning between Thunder Bay and Nipigon," responded Michael Gravelle, the Liberal candidate who has represented Thunder Bay-Superior North for the past 23 years.
"This is a project that is going forward in a very positive way."
Other participants at the forum included Thunder Bay - Superior North NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois and Trillium Party candidate Louise Ewen.
Thunder Bay - Atikokan candidates included the Liberal's Bill Mauro and PC's Brandon Postuma.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.