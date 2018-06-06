Residents of Thunder Bay, Ont., filled the lobby at city hall on Wednesday to help kick off another year of Pride Week by raising the rainbow and Thunder Pride flags.

This year marks the eighth annual Pride Week in the northwestern Ontario city. It runs from June 6 to 17, with a number of events like a literary night, a drag show, a rodeo and an awareness breakfast. Other staples like Pride in the Park and the Pride parade are also featured.

Before the flag-raising to kick off Pride Week from June 6 to 17, dozens of people filled the lobby at Thunder Bay city hall. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) "It's been such a privilege to do such a big week for Thunder Bay where I know many people never thought that that would necessarily happen for our community," said Cynthia Olsen, the coordinator for Wednesday's flag raising ceremony. "We are eight years strong."

She added that everyone's looking forward to hosting a big event for the tenth Pride Week in a couple of years.

Olsen gave a very personal and emotional speech during the ceremony about the importance of the event to her, especially in a city that, at one time, she and others "never thought they would see the day that the flag would fly at city hall."

Olsen, who said she's been involved with Thunder Pride for years, said she left Thunder Bay for Vancouver shortly after graduating college, "where it felt like things would be a lot safer."

She added that she eventually came back to the northwest because "I love this city, I love the nature [and] the people."

As far as how Pride Week in Thunder Bay has grown, Olsen said it has really evolved with new events, like a rodeo, and more people attending events, like the Pride parade. She added that it's important that popular events, like Pride in the Park, continue.

"I saw people who were standing on the sidelines of the streets and it was very peppered, like very [few] people," she said of walking in the inaugural parade in 2013.

"To see [now] where the businesses on the route put up rainbow stuff in their displays and come out and the sidewalks are now lined with folks."

A list detailed list of events can be found on the Thunder Pride Facebook page.