High winds wreaked havoc on power supplies in the Thunder Bay area and other parts of northwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

The Hydro One outage map showed that crews were responding to an outage in the eastern parts of Shuniah, shortly before 10:30 am; the outage was affecting more than 700 residents. Most of those customers appeared to have hydro back by about 1:30 p.m.

Hydro One crews were also working to repair other outages in Neebing, Rosslyn, and the Kashabowie area. A second Shuniah outage, which affected nearly 900 residents, had been repaired by about 10:20 am.

"We haven't received any calls for service yet," said Blair Arthur, Shuniah's fire chief Tuesday morning. "Whenever we have large amounts of wind, we have lots of outages."

This photo taken in the Kenora area Tuesday shows the strong wind gusts in northwestern Ontario. Environment Canada was calling for gusts between 50 and 70 km/h. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

Arthur added one of the fire department's halls was powerless on Tuesday morning.

Another outage west of Thunder Bay, along Highway 17 between Shabaqua and Upsala, was also reportedly affecting over 350 residents. Nearly 500 people in the Hurkett area and more than 250 residents around Whitefish Lake also lost power, according to Hydro One.

Elsewhere, outages were also reported Tuesday afternoon in the areas around Mishkeegogamang First Nation, Shoal Lake 39 First Nation as well as Hornepayne, Greenstone and Kenora.

Environment Canada was calling for wind gusts of between 50 and 70 km/h in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay Hydro crews were responding to an outage in the western reaches of Thunder Bay, in the area of West Riverdale Road, on Tuesday morning.

According to the utility, the outage was due to tree contact with a power line. Hydro estimated power to be restored around 5:00 p.m.

Arthur said anyone encountering a downed power line should call 911.