Windy conditions in Thunder Bay, Ont. has kept city hydro crews busy with power outages in the County Fair area and rural North on Tuesday morning.

According to the company's outage map, approximately 2200 customers near Wardrope Avenue — North of the Thunder Bay Express Way — have been affected by the power outage as trees continue to fall on power lines.

Officials from Thunder Bay Hydro said they have been on scene trimming trees and patrolling the lines.

Approximately 100 households in the West Arthur area have also been affected by the power outage, according to officials. The estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m.