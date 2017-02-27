The City of Thunder Bay has logged 755 pothole reports since Aug. 30, 2016 – an increase of more than 80 per cent over the 412 logged during the same period last year.

Roads manager Brad Adams blames the increase on fluctuating temperatures in the region, specifically this year's two early spring melts.

Warm temperatures during the day cause snow to melt and water to run into cracks in the road, Adams explained. If the temperature at night drops below freezing, the water in the cracks freezes and expands. If vehicles drive over the cracks, the asphalt around the cracks breaks.

"We get more potholes because of the cycle of temperatures we're getting," he said.

Rain and water on the road can also wash away some of the asphalt used to patch the holes, accounting for the haphazard appearance of some repair jobs, Adams said.

The city is adding a new piece of equipment to its anti-pothole arsenal this fall, which will properly compact the asphalt used in repairs, he said.

Adams urged residents who spot potholes to report them to the city using its Pingstreet app or by calling 625-2195.

The Thunder Bay pothole map

Here are the approximate locations of the more than 200 potholes reported to the city between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23, 2017.