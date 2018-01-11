The union representing approximately 65 employees at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., says members have voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of strike action.

Officials at Unifor Local 229 released a written statement on Thursday saying the collective agreement expired on December 31, 2017. The union's statement did not indicate what percentage of employees voted in favour of a strike.

"The main issues in dispute are related to the lack of permanent positions which has led to over-utilization of casual employees," said Kari Jefford, the president of Unifor Local 229.

The union represents medical aides, appointment secretaries and medical records workers.

According to Thursday's statement, employees at the Port Arthur Health Centre are "far behind in compensation when compared to those who do the same job at both the local and provincial level," even though the workload and skills used are comparable.

The union has applied for conciliation and will be asking for a "no board report," according to officials. A no board starts the clock ticking on a strike deadline.