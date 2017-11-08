Officials from the Port of Thunder Bay say they are expecting a strong finish to this season, reaching a record level of shipments that was achieved only three times in the last 20 years.

According to a written statement issued on Wednesday, since Oct. 31 the port has handled 6.7 million tonnes of cargo, and are on track to ship an estimated total of 9-million metric tonnes by the end of this season.

"Last year the port saw very strong grain shipments in October, and this year those shipments were closer to average," Chief Executive Officer Tim Heney explained.

General cargo shipments along with grain, will also increase in November.

Officials said the port also received the first load of steel pipes in a generation, earlier this week and will be transferred to Western Canada by rail.

They say the pipe is a spin-off of a growing volume of steel products being imported to the Prairie Provinces through the Thunder Bay port since 2014.

To date, the port is about 11 percent ahead of the five-year average, according to Wednesday's statements.