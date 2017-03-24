Officials from the Thunder Bay, Ont., Port Authority have presented this year's top hat to Captain John Carlson of the Manitoulin, marking an early start to the Thunder Bay shipping season.

The annual ritual celebrates the arrival of the first ship of the year and the ramping up of economic activity that comes with that.

This year's ceremony took place earlier than most, said Guy Jarvis, the port's director of engineering and harbour master.

The Manitoulin was berthed in Sault Ste. Marie, he said, allowing it to make its way to Thunder Bay prior to Saturday's opening of the Soo Lochs.

"This trip surprisingly is the least ice that I've probably ever seen in my 30 plus years here on the Great Lakes," Carlson told CBC.

"A small amount of ice in Whitefish Bay, and the lake is totally ice free right to the port of Thunder Bay," he said, adding the ship was aided by an icebreaker from Sault Ste. Marie to Whitefish Bay.

Port officials and community leaders welcomed Carlson with persians and gifts, including a framed image of an icebreaker from the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and a certificate and pins from the City of Thunder Bay.